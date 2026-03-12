Secrets of Human Connection and My Deeply Personal Annual Challenge

You know when they describe a moment as a calm before the storm? That was last night in Austin as I prepared for a whirlwind four days at SXSW where we’re hosting or participating in 16 events. There is a crazy surprise simultaneous book signing with over 25 authors. A Foresight “Improv” session where all of us make up the content on the spot. I’ll be recording a LIVE interview for the Non-Obvious Show Podcast with Under Armour founder Kevin Plank and of course we’ll be bringing back our signature Non-Obvious 7 Minute Meetup.

Most nights this week I’ve been up refining and rehearsing my new keynote that I’ll be debuting at SXSW this year: 5 Non-Obvious Secrets of Human Connection (For Love and Profit). Yes, that photo above is the storyboard for the talk. Every year it’s an intimidating challenge to create a new talk. Maybe more so when you make your entire brand about being non-obvious, which raises expectations.

Every year, on the night before this talk, I’m always worried that it won’t land and that I should have stuck to the talk that I already know will work. When you do something for long enough and you know people love it, sharing something new and untested is scary. Especially in front of thousands of people expecting you to be as good (or better) than the last time they saw you. The pressure makes me nervous, but I also need it.

Consistently architecting and delivering a new keynote here at SXSW year after year makes all of my other talks better. I suppose that’s why I say yes every time. If I don’t see you in Austin, I’ll be sure to share the full video of my talk after they share it too. Then I’d love your thoughts on what was (or wasn’t) working so I can keep improving.