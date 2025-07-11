Season 5 of the Non-Obvious Show Podcast Is Now Live!

Over the past six months I’ve been recording conversations with people whose books and body of work I find most fascinating. Earlier this week I’m thrilled to share that the newest season of the Non-Obvious Show just launched with a new interview all about being a “Supercommunicator” with my friend Charles Duhigg. Over the rest of this season, we’ll explore some fascinating topics including how to be more defiant, the upside of trash talk, the best places in the world to live, building your empathy, understanding why we buy, negotiating when underestimated and how to change the world through lifestyle experiments.

Every Tuesday, there will be a new episode and if you haven’t been a listener for past episodes – there are about 40 you can catch up on over the summer too! See a full list of previous episodes from past seasons at ​www.nonobvious.com/podcast​ or use one of this links below to go straight to this week’s episode. I’d love to hear what you think about the show and if you have any suggestions for future guests, please share!

