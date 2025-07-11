Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Season 5 NO Show

Season 5 of the Non-Obvious Show Podcast Is Now Live!

July 11, 2025

Over the past six months I’ve been recording conversations with people whose books and body of work I find most fascinating. Earlier this week I’m thrilled to share that the newest season of the Non-Obvious Show just launched with a new interview all about being a “Supercommunicator” with my friend Charles Duhigg. Over the rest of this season, we’ll explore some fascinating topics including how to be more defiant, the upside of trash talk, the best places in the world to live, building your empathy, understanding why we buy, negotiating when underestimated and how to change the world through lifestyle experiments.

Every Tuesday, there will be a new episode and if you haven’t been a listener for past episodes – there are about 40 you can catch up on over the summer too! See a full list of previous episodes from past seasons at ​www.nonobvious.com/podcast​ or use one of this links below to go straight to this week’s episode. I’d love to hear what you think about the show and if you have any suggestions for future guests, please share!

Listen on Spotify >> | Listen on iTunes >> | Listen on Audible >>

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Generations by Jean M. Twenge

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Generations by Jean M. Twenge

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Problems in the Art World by Brainard Carey

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Problems in the Art World by Brainard Carey

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Power of Onlyness by Nilofer Merchant

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Power of Onlyness by Nilofer Merchant

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: All the Living and All the Dead by Hayley Campbell

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: All the Living and All the Dead by Hayley Campbell

The Secret of Optimism and the New Peruvian Airport

The Secret of Optimism and the New Peruvian Airport

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The New Tourist by Paige McClanahan

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The New Tourist by Paige McClanahan

The Emerging Future of Radio

The Emerging Future of Radio

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Long Game by Dorie Clark

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Long Game by Dorie Clark

LEGO Dives into the Book Nook Trend with Latest Set for Adults

LEGO Dives into the Book Nook Trend with Latest Set for Adults

The Campaign to Stop the Spread of Fake Media – PSAi

The Campaign to Stop the Spread of Fake Media – PSAi

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+