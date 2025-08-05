Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
NOBW_Defy

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Defy by Dr. Sunita Sah

August 5, 2025

I ask for my coffee extra hot. Sometimes, I do that, and it comes cold anyway. There would be times when that happened and I would drink it anyway. Most people don’t like to cause a scene and sometimes that means we don’t speak up. It’s a small moment, but also a symbol of larger opportunities for defiance in our lives that we often let pass by.

According to Dr. Sunita Sah, the ability to embrace your defiant side is critical in learning to speak up for yourself. When I spoke to her for this week’s episode of the Non-Obvious Show podcast, she shared some of her best tips to unlearn that common behavior or “just going with it” and instead getting more comfortable with being defiant. In a world where increasing complacency allows all sorts of bad things to happen, you could easily describe this as an urgent skill we all need to learn and practice for ourselves. For that reason, Defy is my pick for this week’s Non-Obvious Book of the Week.

Buy on Amazon>>

Buy on Bookshop.org>>

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

Short Form Video Is Back and It Might Actually Have Been a Great Idea After All

Short Form Video Is Back and It Might Actually Have Been a Great Idea After All

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Pretending You Care by Norm Feuti

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Pretending You Care by Norm Feuti

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: “Dead Wrong” by Dr. Geeta Nayyar

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: “Dead Wrong” by Dr. Geeta Nayyar

Human Eyeballs, Fake Tongues and Freeze-Dried Butterflies: Inside the World’s Most Discomforting Restaurant

Human Eyeballs, Fake Tongues and Freeze-Dried Butterflies: Inside the World’s Most Discomforting Restaurant

Save the World. Eat More Lionfish and Green Crabs.

Save the World. Eat More Lionfish and Green Crabs.

Four Entirely Predictable Olympic Stories That Happen Every Time

Four Entirely Predictable Olympic Stories That Happen Every Time

This Journalist Tried to Make a New Friend in 30 Days and It Went … Badly

This Journalist Tried to Make a New Friend in 30 Days and It Went … Badly

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Awoken by Katelyn Monroe Howes & The Sleepless by Victor Manibo

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Awoken by Katelyn Monroe Howes & The Sleepless by Victor Manibo

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: A Man of the World: My Life at National Geographic by Gilbert M. Grosvenor

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: A Man of the World: My Life at National Geographic by Gilbert M. Grosvenor

Neuralink May Create a Generation of Gamers with Superhuman Reflexes

Neuralink May Create a Generation of Gamers with Superhuman Reflexes

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+