The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: “Dead Wrong” by Dr. Geeta Nayyar

by
Dead Wrong

For every new video we see on social media about a miracle remedy, there’s a medical professional who is generally suffering in silence watching the misinformation baked into many of these supposed “cures.” The effects of some can be relatively innocent, like suffering through drinking more glasses of celery juice than necessary. Other online health information can literally have life or death consequences. In Dead Wrong, “Dr. G” (as Dr. Geeta Nayyar is widely known online) lays out the reasons and rationale behind why we have reached this point and what we can do about it.

I’ve seen her speak on this topic live and even shared the stage with her during a panel, and her insights bridge the elusive gap between being medically informed and offering empathy for the misbelievers and why they think the way they do. This book explores what may be one of the most dangerous categories of misinformation and offers a compelling approach for how anyone working in any part of healthcare can help fight back against this problem and help save lives in the process.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Bookshop.org

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:
Every week I will be featuring a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe