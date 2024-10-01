The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: “Dead Wrong” by Dr. Geeta Nayyar

For every new video we see on social media about a miracle remedy, there’s a medical professional who is generally suffering in silence watching the misinformation baked into many of these supposed “cures.” The effects of some can be relatively innocent, like suffering through drinking more glasses of celery juice than necessary. Other online health information can literally have life or death consequences. In Dead Wrong, “Dr. G” (as Dr. Geeta Nayyar is widely known online) lays out the reasons and rationale behind why we have reached this point and what we can do about it.

I’ve seen her speak on this topic live and even shared the stage with her during a panel, and her insights bridge the elusive gap between being medically informed and offering empathy for the misbelievers and why they think the way they do. This book explores what may be one of the most dangerous categories of misinformation and offers a compelling approach for how anyone working in any part of healthcare can help fight back against this problem and help save lives in the process.

