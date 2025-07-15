The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Afrofuturism by Kevin M. Strait and Kinshasha Holman Conwill

“There are Black people in the future.” That’s the brilliant reminder on the back cover of this book I recall reading and selecting for our ​Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist back in 2023​. I also invited Kevin to join me on my Non-Obvious Show podcast last year and you can ​listen to that episode here​. This book was inspired by a museum exhibit of the same name and features a unique perspective on the future that we don’t often see or hear about.

Through the artifacts and stories you’ll find in this very giftable coffee-table style book, there is an untold story about the past, present, and future .. as well as who imagines it. Creating a better future for everyone requires more voices from more places. Whether you see yourself as someone working in the space of futurism or just someone curious about it—Afrofuturism will offer you a new perspective you probably haven’t heard before. And I can’t think of a better reason to recommend any book than that.

