Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
NOBW_Up The Organization

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Up the Organization by Robert Townsend

July 29, 2025

Up the Organization was published in the mid-seventies, which technically makes it just about as old as I am. The lessons, though, are actually timeless and the book stands apart for an idea that was well ahead of its time … and feels relevant for now too. In case you don’t know Robert Townsend, he was the visionary CEO that helped Avis pioneer their iconic “We’re Number Two. We Try Harder.” advertising campaign that is widely recognized as one of the most successful marketing campaigns of all time.

The subtitle of this book, How to Stop the Corporation from Stifling People and Strangling Profits, should tell you pretty much everything you need to know about the focus of the book and why I say it was ahead of its time but still important today. The structure of the book is a very old school style of using almost note-style lessons, and some of the examples and writing are quite dated. Those shortcomings aside, you will find some very useful forgotten wisdoms in this book that are sure to get you thinking. That alone makes this a worthy read.

Buy On Amazon »

Buy on Bookshop.org »

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

How AI Is Exposing the Idiocy of Influencer Marketing

How AI Is Exposing the Idiocy of Influencer Marketing

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell

An Important Lesson About Youth Culture from the Smithsonian Folklife Festival

An Important Lesson About Youth Culture from the Smithsonian Folklife Festival

Researchers Are Now Hiding Prompts in Papers to Guarantee Good AI Reviews

Researchers Are Now Hiding Prompts in Papers to Guarantee Good AI Reviews

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Afrofuturism by Kevin M. Strait and Kinshasha Holman Conwill

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Afrofuturism by Kevin M. Strait and Kinshasha Holman Conwill

Season 5 of the Non-Obvious Show Podcast Is Now Live!

Season 5 of the Non-Obvious Show Podcast Is Now Live!

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Generations by Jean M. Twenge

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Generations by Jean M. Twenge

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Problems in the Art World by Brainard Carey

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Problems in the Art World by Brainard Carey

Inside the Relentlessly Cheerful Campaign of Zohran Mamdani

Inside the Relentlessly Cheerful Campaign of Zohran Mamdani

New Event Planner Survey Suggests Celebrity Keynote Speakers May Be a Waste of Money

New Event Planner Survey Suggests Celebrity Keynote Speakers May Be a Waste of Money

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+