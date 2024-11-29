The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

Short Form Video Is Back and It Might Actually Have Been a Great Idea After All

by
Drama box

Four years ago, with much fanfare (and budget), a platform called Quibi emerged with the promise that people would watch short vertical episodic shows and that would be the future of entertainment. Then, despite their $1.75 billion funding, they crashed and burned. Around the same time, TikTok was just starting to take off. Since then, the growth of vertical video has exploded.

quibi

This week there was a feature in Fast Company about the rapid rise of two short form video platforms (DramaBox and ReelShort) that are both enjoying success both financially and attentionally as their paid user base is growing.  These apps offer one-minute-long episodes of short, soap opera style stories and you swipe up to keep watching. Content aside, one other reason the article suggests for their success is how they offer multiple free episodes to get you hooked and then ask you to pay for access … unlike Quibi which started off with a monthly subscription model. Another explanation may come from the fact that these new platforms did not rely on splashy high budget content featuring name brand actors. As a result, it’s possible that their content could be seen as more genuine and closer to the vertical videos people are already accustomed to watching.

Whether it’s time, casting, business model — or some combination of all of these factors — the long-awaited promise of short form video as a new form of entertainment (and maybe even art) seems to finally have arrived.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe