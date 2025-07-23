How One Longtime Brand Fan Is Bringing Back the Commodore 64

The Commodore 64 is back!​ Appealing to grown-up geeks and younger technophiles alike, the computer aims to offer a “simpler, distraction-free computing experience” and suggests that a great potential usage is to teach kids BASIC coding and how computers really work while leaning into the brand’s heritage and history:

Honouring the past. Innovating the future. We’ve been sleeping for 30 years. Please excuse us. Now we’re back, you know we had to start with the best-selling desktop computer of all time. But what about that future? It’s loading. In fact we’re already working with an industry leading hardware partner to design it.

Though it may seem like a classic April Fool’s Day prank, ​the YouTuber behind it all has been sharing his vision​ through a series of viral videos describing the moment of buying the Commodore brand, ​the saga leading up to that moment​, and then the launching of this as a “faithful hardware revival” and example of “retro-futurism.” Perhaps most energizing about the vision behind this is how the movement was born from the retro community that has kept Commodore alive.

In a generously anti-capitalist perspective, the team working on this also share this evolved promise:

We’re not here to shut down creators. That wouldn’t make any sense at all. If you’re making compatible products without using official trademarks, you’re free to continue. If you have a YouTube channel with “Commodore” used in the name in an obviously harmless way, as a fan, that’s cool too. We get it. #wearecommodore

That’s the most intriguing part of this entire thing and a perspective that is very much needed in more situations. Their goal is to bring a piece of nostalgia and tech history to life and save the brand without alienating those who have kept its memory alive for the past 30 years. It’s a sadly rare demonstration of how to respect an existing fan community instead of minimizing (or co-opting) their efforts.