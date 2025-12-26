The Season of Curated Recaps Is Here, With CES Around the Corner

Imagine eye drops that temporarily correct your vision. Or ear buds that transform how you sleep. Or a new type of wood that has the same strength as steel. These are just a few of the ideas featured on this year’s top innovations list from Popular Science magazine. The entire list features an evolution of tech that has been around for some time along with a useful lens on how innovation on everything from solar roof panels to delivery ziplines might be on their way to becoming commonplace.

In a few weeks, I’ll be reporting from the trade show floor at CES on the latest consumer technology and what sort of tech to watch for in the coming year and beyond too. (Let me know if you’re planning to attend too!) Back when I was writing my annual trend report, this was a time when my content collection would get even more active and yours should too. End of the year recaps like this one are great ways to get caught up on what’s trending, learn from collections curated by journalists and get inspired by the things that professional idea-spotters bring to light.