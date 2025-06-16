The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
How To See Through a Manipulated Headline (A Retailwire Case Study)

One thing I often talk about in this newsletter is honing our media literacy. This week I found a perfect case study to illustrate how you can do this. Let’s start with the story headline from a site called Retailwire.com:

Majority of Americans Aware of New Tariffs, but 40% Aren’t Making Any Changes to Purchasing Behavior: Will This Trend Continue?

Right away, I noticed the numbers seem off: 40% is not a majority. It also therefore seemed suspicious that this was already declared a “trend.” Reading further, the article continues to explain who commissioned the survey and that 1,000 consumers participated. Later, the article admits “a majority of respondents indicated that they would be delaying anticipated purchases over higher prices” … which seems like a direct contradiction to the story’s headline.

So what is going on? The answer comes down to the perspective of the media outlet. Retailwire is an industry publication that offers “daily discussions and news for the retail industry.” Clearly they believe it’s their role to offer a positive outlook for the retail industry, regardless of the data. Sadly, I suspect the opposite is true.

People in the retail industry could benefit more from a factual review of survey results and a more honest recap of the data … a view shared by several people who commented on the article. For me, this story has reduced my trust in Retailwire.com as a credible source. Anything I see from the site moving forward will be a story I treat with skepticism and read carefully to draw my own conclusions.

