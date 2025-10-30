Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
Pittsburgh AI Robotics Hub

Lessons From the Reinvention of Pittsburgh into an AI Robotics Hub

October 30, 2025

Pittsburgh was known for steel. Now the city has ambitions to become a hub for something else: AI and robotics. The pieces seem to be falling into place. From central robotics labs at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon to investment from the city, the ecosystem is being built right now as this feature article notes. The most interesting part of this evolution, though, is how the early evangelists for telling this story seem to be linking it back to the roots of Pittsburgh’s identity as a city too.

As managing director of Carnegie Mellon’s Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship Meredith Meyer Grelli says (while brilliantly throwing some shade in the direction of San Francisco), “we’re not a land of dating apps … we figure [stuff] out that makes the world a better place to be in.” The Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon, for example, is focused on building robots that are trained to use artificial intelligence to do everyday tasks like hanging clothes or doing dishes.

The robots are examples of something called physical AI: essentially, robots that use artificial intelligence to perceive their environment and make decisions with some degree of autonomy. The university sees physical AI as a technological frontier where it can plant a flag – and it’s doing this work in a building that carries echoes of Pittsburgh’s industrial past.

In 2024 the region saw $999 million in VC investment (I guess no one could find someone to throw in the last million to hit that $1B mark). This year, the investment is set to grow and the mindset of those building these new technologies is focused on this frontier of physical AI. It’s a lesser told story amongst all the things we generally read about the explosive growth of generative AI tools, but it can arguably be significantly more impactful for most people’s daily lives. And if someone is going to emerge as the leader, why not Pittsburgh?

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

All Online Outrage Is Fake

All Online Outrage Is Fake

The Villains on Pre-K TV Are Cuddly, Annoying and Onto Something Interesting

The Villains on Pre-K TV Are Cuddly, Annoying and Onto Something Interesting

Can The Ring Camera Eliminate Neighborhood Crime In 12 Months?

Can The Ring Camera Eliminate Neighborhood Crime In 12 Months?

The Next Generation of Gig Work Will Be Microtasking

The Next Generation of Gig Work Will Be Microtasking

AI Matchmaking and How Expertise Is About to Be Scaled

AI Matchmaking and How Expertise Is About to Be Scaled

The Room Where You Can Hear Your Own Nervous System

The Room Where You Can Hear Your Own Nervous System

Welcome To the Next Generation of Empathetic Tech – Haptic AI Companions

Welcome To the Next Generation of Empathetic Tech – Haptic AI Companions

Everyone Hates Friend AI and That Is Actually the Point

Everyone Hates Friend AI and That Is Actually the Point

Beyond Self Driving, Future Cars May Be Emotionally Attuned Too

Beyond Self Driving, Future Cars May Be Emotionally Attuned Too

What You Can Learn About Marketing from Flavored Vodkas

What You Can Learn About Marketing from Flavored Vodkas

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+