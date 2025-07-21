The Booming Business of Being a Witch—Selling Spells on Etsy

There was a time when not being a witch was a good survival strategy. Apparently those times have changed. According to ​a new piece from Chavie Lieber for the WSJ​, there are a growing number of metaphysical entrepreneurs (also known as “Etsy Witches”) promising services to cast spells for all sorts of things, from good weather on a wedding day to ensuring one sports team dominates another on game day. What’s the appeal of witches and who would pay for this sort of service?

Witchcraft and spellwork have become an online cottage industry. Faced with economic uncertainty and vapid dating apps, some people are putting their beliefs—and disposable income—into love spells, career charms and spirit cleansers. [Claire] Ibalio, 21, believes more people her age are willing to gamble on witchcraft for careers, income and love. “Like, we are young, dumb and broke,” said Ibalio. “It’s out of desperation.”

It is perhaps the same sort of appeal as getting a Tarot reading or visiting a fortune teller. The accessibility and how it can be sold as a quick online gig is new. There doesn’t seem to be a shortage of people who will give it a shot, “just in case” a spell from a witch might make the difference in romance or gambling success. After all, despite the skeptics, who can say for sure that it doesn’t really work?