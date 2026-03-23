Huggies Expensive Sh*t and the Age of Experiential Advertising

Stunts are nothing new in the world of marketing, but they are not usually done via live streaming nor include quite so specific of a problem as diaper blowouts. When Huggies wanted to showcase their “blowout-proof” diapers that guarantee to keep that poop contained–they decided to prove it in real time. The resulting campaign dubbed “Expensive Sh*t” shows recently fed babies crawling around on top of expensive items like a white wedding dress or an expensive car.

The one-hour live stream is super watchable and brings the idea to life in a fun and terrifying way. It’s also a technique that more marketers may turn to as a way to capture fractured attention and get past the hurdle of people increasingly dismissing things as potentially AI created. Thankfully, the diaper works and the blowouts are contained. Otherwise, that shit would get super expensive … and no one wants to see that.