Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
NOBW_ All the Cool Girls Get Fired

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week:  All the Cool Girls Get Fired by Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill

February 3, 2026

The ultimate girlfriends’ guide to “letting go of being let go,” the tone of this book is perfect for this moment in time when there are more people dealing with being laid off every day. Contrary to the title, the insights in this book aren’t just for women … though a lot of the book is very clearly written for people who fit the same category as the authors: white, female, executives working in a knowledge industry and generally sharing similar privilege. If you fit any of those categories, you’ll find some useful insights here about how to recover from getting fired without letting that define you.

That’s probably the most powerful and useful thing about this book and that doesn’t just apply to their narrow demographic. This book is a positive minded boost for anyone who is forced into the situation of redefining their career and considering starting their own thing as a result.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Bookshop.org

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Exceptional Presenter by Timothy Koegel

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Exceptional Presenter by Timothy Koegel

The Unexpected Problem With E-Bikes Might Start with the Name

The Unexpected Problem With E-Bikes Might Start with the Name

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Live To See the Day by Mark Medley

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Live To See the Day by Mark Medley

Why Australia’s Ban on Social Media for Kids Under 16 Isn’t Pointless

Why Australia’s Ban on Social Media for Kids Under 16 Isn’t Pointless

The Non-Obvious Book Awards Winners Announced!

The Non-Obvious Book Awards Winners Announced!

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Four Lost Cities by Annalee Newitz

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Four Lost Cities by Annalee Newitz

The Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist Announcement …

The Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist Announcement …

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Trend Forecaster’s Handbook by Martin Raymond

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Trend Forecaster’s Handbook by Martin Raymond

The Sad Shutdown of Teen Vogue

The Sad Shutdown of Teen Vogue

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Age of Extraction by Tim Wu

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Age of Extraction by Tim Wu

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+