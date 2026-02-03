The Non-Obvious Book of the Week:  All the Cool Girls Get Fired by Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill

The ultimate girlfriends’ guide to “letting go of being let go,” the tone of this book is perfect for this moment in time when there are more people dealing with being laid off every day. Contrary to the title, the insights in this book aren’t just for women … though a lot of the book is very clearly written for people who fit the same category as the authors: white, female, executives working in a knowledge industry and generally sharing similar privilege. If you fit any of those categories, you’ll find some useful insights here about how to recover from getting fired without letting that define you.

That’s probably the most powerful and useful thing about this book and that doesn’t just apply to their narrow demographic. This book is a positive minded boost for anyone who is forced into the situation of redefining their career and considering starting their own thing as a result.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.