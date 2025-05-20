The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Late Bloomers by Rich Karlgaard

From all the “30 under 30” lists to the stories of tech billionaires who made their fortunes in their early 20s it can seem like the world has become obsessed with those who find their successes early. In the world of sports, that makes sense as our physical abilities always fade as we get older. But for many of us, success comes later in life. Sometimes much later. I often talk about finally becoming an entrepreneur at age 40 and how grateful I am that I was able to be an employee working for someone else for the first two decades of my life. In Late Bloomers, author Rich Karlgaard explores why we spend so much time celebrating those who succeed early and not enough time congratulating those who don’t win until later. Aside from making us all feel better if we do happen to be among the many who take more time to win, the book is a reminder of the virtues of patience and why winning early in life isn’t the only way to win.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Bookshop.org

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I feature a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.