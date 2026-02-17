Skip to Main Content
NOBW_The Genius Myth

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Genius Myth by Helen Lewis

February 17, 2026

There is a difference between celebrating someone as a genius and giving them credit for their genius moments. That’s the premise of this book from journalist Helen Lewis that unpacks the myth of human genius and what causes some people to be celebrated and others to be overlooked. Beyond the bigger idea of seeking out genius, Helen also writes “you can tell what a society values by who it labels as a genius. You can also tell who it excludes, who it enables, and what it is prepared to tolerate.” The idea of tolerating things in the name of genius feels particularly relevant right now. An unusual exploration of the common but also commonly misunderstood myth of the genius.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

