Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
NOBW_Caps Lock

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: CAPS LOCK by  Ruben Pater 

October 21, 2025

This isn’t like any other book on your bookshelf. That’s perhaps the greatest compliment I can offer this stealthy 552-page paperback exploration of the intersection between capitalism and graphic design. The organization of the stories and structure of the book is haphazard. The margins are uncomfortably tight. There’s an entire section on the branding of bananas, followed by a later exploration of who should dare to call themselves a designer (and who shouldn’t). The result is a book that’s a bit like a tasting menu alongside a buffet, seemingly designed to simultaneously frustrate you and open your mind. Ultimately, the book did get me thinking differently not just about graphic design, but about the way capitalism influences just about everything we see. For those reasons, CAPS LOCK is my pick for the Non-Obvious Book of the Week. 

Buy On Amazon »

Buy on Bookshop.org »

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: A Kids Book About Diwali by Chhavi Arya Bhargava

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: A Kids Book About Diwali by Chhavi Arya Bhargava

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Soundbite by Sara Harberson

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Soundbite by Sara Harberson

The Cormackian Challenge and What AI Could Really Do

The Cormackian Challenge and What AI Could Really Do

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed by Jon Ronson

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed by Jon Ronson

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Design for a Radically Changing World by Diane Hoskins and Andy Cohen

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Design for a Radically Changing World by Diane Hoskins and Andy Cohen

The Long-Awaited AI Copyright Payday May Soon Arrive

The Long-Awaited AI Copyright Payday May Soon Arrive

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Shape of Wonder by Alan Lightman and Martin Rees

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Shape of Wonder by Alan Lightman and Martin Rees

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Religion of Sports by Gotham Chopra

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Religion of Sports by Gotham Chopra

The Death of Articulate Criticism

The Death of Articulate Criticism

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+