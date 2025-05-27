The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Always Eat Left-Handed … And Other Secrets for Killing It at Work and in Real Life by Rohit Bhargava

by
NOBW Eat left handed

Back in 2013, I wrote a career and life advice book. It was my third book and before I really understood what it took to get a book into the market. Five years later, I released a redesigned and updated version, and it quickly eclipsed the first release. Over the past few years, right around graduation season it has been my most popular book filled with plenty of irreverent advice for young people and a unique perspective on what it really takes to build a career (and life).

Several universities have used the book as part of their First Year Experience program for incoming freshman and so this week I’m bringing it back as a suggestion for a fun and useful graduation gift for any young person in your life. You can get it from Amazon or Bookshop via the links below – or if you want to have a signed copy you can also pick one of those up with FREE shipping (US only) from my website here >>

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

