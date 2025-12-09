The Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist Announcement …

After months of deliberation, entries and reading – our team has selected the Top 100 Non-Fiction books of 2025. You can ​see the full list on the awards website​ and there are some fantastic (and unusual) reads on there. On December 16th, I’ll be posting my live announcement of the Shortlist and the five overall winners for the Best Non-Fiction Books of the Year – so make sure to bookmark that if you love books. In the meantime, see the full list of books and buy from Bookshop.org to support independent bookstores!