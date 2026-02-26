Skip to Main Content
<< Return to Blog Home
National Pride

What Countries Are Proudest of Their Culture and Lifestyle?

February 26, 2026

As I spent far too much time watching the Olympics this past week, over and over from the winner’s podium you would see patriotism on display. Athletes celebrating their heritage and proudly holding up their nation’s flags. A timely piece of research from Pew this week also takes a deep dive into where the world people feel the most pride in their culture and traditions:

People in Italy are the most likely to mention something related to their national arts and culture, while Greeks are exceptionally proud of their history. Spaniards and Australians are particularly likely to praise the way of life in their country … some people are proud of their flag, especially in India and Turkey. For some, national pride is tied to the language they speak. This is common in France, Greece and Poland – but especially in Hungary. Another national symbol people are proud of is their country’s food. More than one-in-ten in Italy, France, Mexico and Spain say their national cuisine is a source of national pride.

The full research and corresponding studies offer some interesting conclusions about what people seem to take pride in today versus what they do not. Download the full research report PDF here >>

TRENDING CURRENTLY

KEEP READING MORE STORIES

The Biggest Business in America Is Growing by Betting on Your Stupidity

The Biggest Business in America Is Growing by Betting on Your Stupidity

What If You Could Sue Someone for a Lack of Ethics?

What If You Could Sue Someone for a Lack of Ethics?

Saving Science in the Age of the Modern Believability Crisis

Saving Science in the Age of the Modern Believability Crisis

Friction and the Power of Tokyo’s Popular New Cassette Cafe

Friction and the Power of Tokyo’s Popular New Cassette Cafe

How the Joy Factor and “Kidults” Are Saving the Toy Industry

How the Joy Factor and “Kidults” Are Saving the Toy Industry

How To Get Excited About the 2026 Winter Olympics

How To Get Excited About the 2026 Winter Olympics

Why We Should Stop Celebrating When Big Dreams Fail

Why We Should Stop Celebrating When Big Dreams Fail

Gen Z Doesn’t Want to Be the Boss. They May Have a Point.

Gen Z Doesn’t Want to Be the Boss. They May Have a Point.

America’s Data Blind Spot Is Real … and Getting Worse

America’s Data Blind Spot Is Real … and Getting Worse

The Data on Driverless Cars Says They Reduce Crashes, So What’s Missing?

The Data on Driverless Cars Says They Reduce Crashes, So What’s Missing?

Be More Interesting. Join over 25,000 readers and subscribe now!

Not sure? Read a few past newsletters »
+
+