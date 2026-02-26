What Countries Are Proudest of Their Culture and Lifestyle?

As I spent far too much time watching the Olympics this past week, over and over from the winner’s podium you would see patriotism on display. Athletes celebrating their heritage and proudly holding up their nation’s flags. A timely piece of research from Pew this week also takes a deep dive into where the world people feel the most pride in their culture and traditions:

People in Italy are the most likely to mention something related to their national arts and culture, while Greeks are exceptionally proud of their history. Spaniards and Australians are particularly likely to praise the way of life in their country … some people are proud of their flag, especially in India and Turkey. For some, national pride is tied to the language they speak. This is common in France, Greece and Poland – but especially in Hungary. Another national symbol people are proud of is their country’s food. More than one-in-ten in Italy, France, Mexico and Spain say their national cuisine is a source of national pride.

The full research and corresponding studies offer some interesting conclusions about what people seem to take pride in today versus what they do not. Download the full research report PDF here >>