The Hobo Handbook May Be the World’s Most Secretive Book

There is no way to buy a copy of the legendary Hobo Handbook. * Long rumored to be a “book” filled with advice from train hoppers on how to ride across America and Canada for free, the alternate title for the book is the “Crew Change Guide.” As the title suggests, the book is filled with information about how to take advantage of that crew change moment when train personnel are likely to be distracted and sneaking aboard is easier.

“New editions trickle out each year, photocopied in public libraries and private offices around the country to keep up with the ever-changing train schedules.”

The book was originally authored back in the 80s by a Vietnam veteran known only as “Train Doc.” Sworn to fiercely protect the secrecy of the book, the “Train Doc” has managed to build a community of similarly protective readers who have succeeded in largely keeping the guide off the web and unavailable digitally. Like other folk texts, the secret of the book adds to its legend and creates more intrigue as time passes.

The story of one writer’s quest to become worthy of having the guide bestowed upon him by someone who already had it and what he learned makes for some fascinating reading. More than that, the very existence of the guide proves that, even in a fully discovered and digital world, there can still be some secrets that a small group of people will stubbornly hold onto and protect. Even when giving up the secret would be a much better way to maximize followers on social media.

*Note – This is NOT the same book as the widely available Hobo Handbook by Josh Mack.