LEGO Dives into the Book Nook Trend with Latest Set for Adults

A “book nook” is the term typically reserved for a cozy corner of a home or office where you can enjoy reading a book in comfort. There’s an alternate version of this, though, that has been growing in popularity as a tiny diorama version of a book nook designed to be placed on a bookshelf between your books. There are plenty of Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter themed book nooks on the market. This week, ​LEGO jumped into the trend​ with an interactive Sherlock Holmes themed book nook.

“The design is fantastic, full of the fine details you expect of high-quality book nooks, which are miniature dioramas that are designed to fit between books on a shelf. But, unlike those, you can actually take this off the bookshelf, unfold it into a three-building Victorian London street, and play with it.”

This is the latest product in a growing shift from the iconic toy-maker into creating ​more products for adult consumers​. Based on the early buzz, the move is paying off as the company finds a new place in the minds of consumers as more than just a diversion for kids.