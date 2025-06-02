LEGO Dives into the Book Nook Trend with Latest Set for Adults

A “book nook” is the term typically reserved for a cozy corner of a home or office where you can enjoy reading a book in comfort. There’s an alternate version of this, though, that has been growing in popularity as a tiny diorama version of a book nook designed to be placed on a bookshelf between your books. There are plenty of Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter themed book nooks on the market. This week, LEGO jumped into the trend with an interactive Sherlock Holmes themed book nook.
“The design is fantastic, full of the fine details you expect of high-quality book nooks, which are miniature dioramas that are designed to fit between books on a shelf. But, unlike those, you can actually take this off the bookshelf, unfold it into a three-building Victorian London street, and play with it.”
This is the latest product in a growing shift from the iconic toy-maker into creating more products for adult consumers. Based on the early buzz, the move is paying off as the company finds a new place in the minds of consumers as more than just a diversion for kids.