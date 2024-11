Is your expertise holding you back from being more open minded?

Recently I sat down with Ben Weiss for his excellent Leaders + Legends Podcast and shared the vision behind Non-Obvious Thinking and why I believe expertise sometimes creates a mental trap where we are unable to explore other perspectives because we become so good at thinking in one way.

Rohit Bhargava, Founder of Non-Obvious Company, on how to think outside the box for disruption!

Here’s a short clip from our conversation above. What do you think? Is expertise part of the problem leading to closed minded thinking?