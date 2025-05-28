The Coffee Shop That Accepts Gossip and Rumors as Payment

Good News Coffee might be my new favorite coffee shop. Unfortunately for me, they only have locations in Barcelona, Paris, Madrid and Amsterdam so far. They are quickly building a reputation for unusual promotions designed to get their customers off their phones, away from social media and actually interacting with real humans. Their latest effort to give people free drinks in exchange for oversharing is just one in a long string of inventive promotions:

“Gossip-for-beverages joins other initiatives the brand has playfully implemented to foster real-world social interaction at its locations in Barcelona, Paris, Madrid and Amsterdam. Earlier this year, for example, GoodNews launched a local book club, offered free drinks for joining a barista-led conga line and handed out drinks to customers who could get the next person in line to laugh at a joke they told.”

This is personality marketing at its best. One woman admitted she got a secret nose job. Another exposed a friend who is cheating on her boyfriend. The gossip is fun to hear, but it works because this is so unique, memorable and easily shareable. The shop already has more than 100k followers and is generating lots of unexpected conversation … and people coming by for coffee too.