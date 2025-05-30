The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Campaign to Stop the Spread of Fake Media – PSAi

by
Spot AI

The best strategy to fight back against the rise of fake media is prioritizing media literacy training for adults and kids. This past week to support this effort, the team at Columbia Journalism Review launched their PSAi website and program aimed at “training your eye to spot AI.” The platform features a catchy video and song to promote the key tactics and tips they share for how to get better at spotting AI-manipulated images:

  1. Check for hands and fingers – AI often struggles with realistic hand placement and finger details, so examine these closely.
  2. Look at facial features – Check for asymmetry in facial features, odd eye placement, unnatural skin textures, or expressions that don’t match the situation.
  3. Scan the background – Look for blurry or pixelated background elements, objects that don’t fit the scene, or strange color gradients.
  4. Spot contextual errors – Pay attention to details that might not make sense within the image, like text that is illegible or objects that don’t belong.
  5. Look for distorted logos or text – Look for minor details that appear off, like an odd number of fingers, misplaced objects, or strange proportions.

Some of these tips are obviously based on modern AI tools that still struggle to depict text or facial features accurately. Those limitations are likely to be fixed given the rate of improvement of AI platforms. Tip #4 about “spotting contextual errors” strikes me as the most important. There is no replacement for being thoughtful about the images we see and asking ourselves whether they make sense. Would the person depicted reasonably be doing the thing shown? It’s not a foolproof question but it certainly could help if more of us asked it more often.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe