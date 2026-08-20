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The Non-Obvious Future Word of the Week: Nopium

August 20, 2026

Would you pay more for less? Or consider something indulgent because of what it leaves out of its experience? When we have so many options for the latest products that “do it all” for us, one of the counter trends we have been tracking for years is the wholehearted embrace of the less automated, less comfortable and sometimes less useful. From this week’s story about the messaging app that delivers messages literally at the ​speed of an actual carrier pigeon​ – to the latest version of the ​popular Light phone, these are all examples of a phenomenon we call ​nopium​.

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