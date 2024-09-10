The Non-Obvious Book of the Week:

Per My Last Email: Witty, Wicked and Wonderfully Weird Workplace Words and Phrases by Stephanie K. Wright

If you’ve ever felt surrounded by wallydrags (feeble or worthless people) or been forced to work for a numpty (a flat-out fool), this book has the antidote. Writer Stephanie K. Wright promises to “reinvigorate your vocabulary” with this fun collection of forgotten but entirely real words from the English language that you’ve probably never heard. Some words, like ultracrepidarian (which describes a person who criticizes, judges or gives advice outside their area of expertise) are so specifically useful you’ll wish you didn’t have to explain them after using them. Every page of this book will make you just a little more eupeptic (cheerful) and put you into a canty (good mood). Even if you do have to work in a place filled ith scobberlotchers (phenomenally lazy humans). This is a wonderfully unique and entertaining guide to rediscovering words that we really should all know and use far more often in our daily work lives.

Buy on Amazon

Buy on Bookshop.org

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I will be featuring a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.