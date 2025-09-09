The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Religion of Sports by Gotham Chopra

Last Thursday was the opening of the NFL season and a big deal in my house, as well as across America. After twenty years of inept performances, last year our Washington Football Team / Commanders / Redskins made it all the way to the final round of the playoffs and like all NFL fans, we have nothing but hope for the season to come. We are undefeated as of today. The faith in our team, or any other, can feel a bit like religion. That’s the topic explored in my pick for this week’s Non-Obvious Book of the Week, Religion of Sports by Gotham Chopra.

In the book, he explores finding his love of sports and his career as an award-winning sports documentary filmmaker after growing up with spiritual guru Deepak Chopra as a father. His story of finding passion for something unfamiliar to his family and exploration of why sports evoke so many of the same emotions as religion is an illuminating read. If you have ever found yourself having a near religious experience watching a game or just wanted to understand those people who seem just a little too evangelical about their fandom, this book might offer some answers.

