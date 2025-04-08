The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Imaginable by Jane McGonigal

If you are a fan of thought exercises and a visual process to help you imagine the future, this is the perfect book for you. I first read it several years ago when it came out and was immediately captivated. The writing is excellent but the way that the concepts are broken down into easy methods anyone can use in a meeting or brainstorm to see the future and prepare is a masterclass in a book for how to run an effective workshop. Whether that’s your goal, or you just want to open your mind to seeing the future with a new and different perspective, this book will help. For all those reasons, Imaginable by Jane McGonigal is my pick for the Non-Obvious Book of the Week.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

