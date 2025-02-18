The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: How To Winter by Dr. Kari Leibowitz

February is notorious for being the toughest month of the year for many people. In the Northern hemisphere, these are the cold winter months where social isolation feels at its highest and depression sets in for many people. Whether this describes you these months or not, How to Winter is a book about how to overcome this mindset and find the positivity to lift your mood and “thrive on cold, dark or difficult days.”

To write this book, the author Kari Leibowitz traveled around the world to understand how people living in some of the most outwardly depressing places in the world manage to “discover the power of ‘wintertime mindset’— viewing the season as full of opportunity and wonder.” A timely read for a season where many of us aren’t at our best, How to Winter gives you the blueprint to conquer the wintertime blues. For that reason, it’s my pick for the Non-Obvious Book of the Week.