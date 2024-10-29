The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Four Lost Cities by Annalee Newitz

In Four Lost Cities, science journalist Annalee Newitz takes readers on a journey to explore the rise and fall of four ancient cities: the Neolithic site of Çatalhöyük in Central Turkey, the Roman vacation town of Pompeii on Italy’s southern coast, the medieval megacity of Angkor in Cambodia, and the indigenous metropolis Cahokia, which stood beside the Mississippi River.

For any fan of historical non-fiction or futurist works, Four Lost Cities brings both together in a unique way by exploring elements of the forgotten past that might offer lessons for any of us living in cities today. In the process, the book reveals how we might repeat history for better or worse … and what anyone eager to understand history on a far vaster time scale should be thinking about right now.

