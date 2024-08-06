The Non-Obvious Book of the Week

The author of the provocatively titled book French Women Don’t Sleep Alone followed up her hit debut book with this more approachable guide to being charming—Parisian Charm School. I read it several years ago despite it’s obvious focus on being a guide for women to access their flirtatious side … whether seeking a romantic partner or not. What I found fascinating was the lessons in the book that transcend the world of dating. She talks of the importance to “recognize the value of the work of people who make fashion” so you can stop buying cheap stuff while also offering a reminder to enjoy simple pleasures that cost nothing. From engaging in captivating conversations to applying the French art of flirting in unexpected situations, this is a surprisingly fun read … even if you don’t happen to be in the category of reader it was clearly written for.

Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org