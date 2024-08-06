The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

Parisian Charm School

by
Parisian Charm School

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week

The author of the provocatively titled book French Women Don’t Sleep Alone followed up her hit debut book with this more approachable guide to being charming—Parisian Charm School. I read it several years ago despite it’s obvious focus on being a guide for women to access their flirtatious side … whether seeking a romantic partner or not. What I found fascinating was the lessons in the book that transcend the world of dating. She talks of the importance to “recognize the value of the work of people who make fashion” so you can stop buying cheap stuff while also offering a reminder to enjoy simple pleasures that cost nothing. From engaging in captivating conversations to applying the French art of flirting in unexpected situations, this is a surprisingly fun read … even if you don’t happen to be in the category of reader it was clearly written for.

Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:
Every week I will be featuring a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe