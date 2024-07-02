Moonwalking With Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week :

Do you wish you had a better memory? Over the years I have probably read more than a dozen books that promise tips and tricks to improve your memory. Some are pretty formulaic, and others are slightly useful but hard to digest. The one I have come back to several times is Moonwalking with Einstein, first published in 2011. Inspired by writer Joshua Foer’s journey into the world of memory competitions, the book takes the secrets of “memory champions” and unveils them through a series of stories which make the book immediately more readable. The book unfolds like a story from an investigative journalist—offering a first person encounter into a world you’ve probably only heard about. Whether you’re motivated to get better at remembering, or you’re just looking for an easy non-fiction read on the beach, this book offers an unforgettable perspective.