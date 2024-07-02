The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
Moonwalking With Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything

by
Memorization

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week:

Do you wish you had a better memory? Over the years I have probably read more than a dozen books that promise tips and tricks to improve your memory. Some are pretty formulaic, and others are slightly useful but hard to digest. The one I have come back to several times is Moonwalking with Einstein, first published in 2011. Inspired by writer Joshua Foer’s journey into the world of memory competitions, the book takes the secrets of “memory champions” and unveils them through a series of stories which make the book immediately more readable. The book unfolds like a story from an investigative journalist—offering a first person encounter into a world you’ve probably only heard about. Whether you’re motivated to get better at remembering, or you’re just looking for an easy non-fiction read on the beach, this book offers an unforgettable perspective.

Buy On Amazon » Buy On Bookshop.org »
About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:
Every week I will be featuring a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.
