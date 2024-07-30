Bullshit Jobs_ A Theory

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week

Here in the US, it’s time for summer jobs, August (almost!) introspection, family holidays, and the last glimpse of sanity before we get bombarded with election news and into the Fall. For some of you, this time might include some thinking about what you’re doing for work and how you’re spending your time. It might also bring up the notion of bullshit jobs. This week’s book recommendation features a title that is about exactly what you think … jobs that suck.

In the book, Graeber showcases everything from a security guard who spends his day protecting an empty room to the many insignificant things we might suffer through in service of our own work. Along the way, he makes the connection between work and our own self-worth and just how damaging it can be to realize the thing you do for work is utterly unnecessary. No one wants a bullshit job, but reducing the amount of bullshit in your job is a worthy aspiration too. Whether this is a problem you currently identify with or not, the book is a welcome read to either help you make your work better or at the very least give you reason for gratitude that at least your job has less bullshit than some unfortunate others.

