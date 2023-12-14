6 Non-Obvious Trends from Books That Shaped 2023

After six months of reading and deliberation, this week I shared our big Shortlist announcement for the top 15 books of the year, as well as a look at six curated macro trends from the hundreds of books published in 2023: Human AI, Good Work, Beyond Happiness, Forgotten Foundations, Broken Healthcare and Fix the Future.

You can watch the full show with reviews for all our picks and a description of the trends in the video linked below which is making the rounds right now (we just passed 30,000 views in the first 48 hours!) …