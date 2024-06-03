The Pronatalists Want Everyone to Have More Kids. Are They Right?

Malcolm and Simone Collins believe it’s their duty to have as many kids as possible. They think you should, too. Over the past few years, they have become the unofficial spokespeople for pronatalism, the idea that the only way to fight population decline is to encourage the world to have more kids. Lots more kids. Their methods are controversial, as are some of the people they sometimes share stages with. Their movement is fairly criticized for its lack of diversity and how it can sometimes attract followers who maintain racist ideals of what the right mix of future ethnicities should be.

In a wide-ranging interview covering everything from home schooling methods to why maternal leave may be unnecessary to why slapping a two-year-old may be a good parenting style, the Collins offer plenty of perspectives that may challenge your beliefs about what good parenting or work life balance looks like. Despite the urge to dismiss their unconventional ideas, it is worth considering why some of their views seem so popular. Like many things, you don’t have to agree with their methods to learn something new. Or, if you prefer a more critical take on the movement, this article is worth a read.