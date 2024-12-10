The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Books of the Week: The 2024 Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist

NOBA longlist

After considering more than 1000 submissions and hours of reviewing titles, I’m thrilled to share that our latest round of winners for the Non-Obvious Book Awards was just announced today! These are the best 100 non-fiction books published in the past twelve months, and you can see the full list on the book awards website »

Next Thursday at 11am EST, we will be doing a LIVE announcement of the Shortlist and the top winners of the event, along with an exploration of the best cover designs, best book titles and a deeper look at the annual book trends. I’ll share the link to watch in the newsletter next week but mark your calendar for that if you are able to join me live for that (or you can watch a recorded version too)!

For now, I hope you enjoy these book selections and let me know what you think about them or if there are any amazing books you read this year that you think we might have missed

About the Non-Obvious Book Selections of the Week:

Every week I will be featuring a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed. This week we are featuring the full list of selected books for the 2024 Non-Obvious Book Awards Longlist.

