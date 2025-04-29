The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: True or False by Cindy L. Otis

This wonderfully useful book written by former CIA analyst Cindy L. Otis is actually meant for young adults to teach them about how to spot fake news and become more media literate. This was what initially intrigued me about the book. Among the necessary life skills that students rarely learn in school, I think media literacy has to be near the top. So a book that promises to teach that to young people immediately deserves praise and elevation. Beyond that, though, the stories and insights in this book are going to be very useful for anyone and despite the book being written back in 2022, the lessons still are very timely for today. Of course, I do suggest recommending or gifting this to any young person in your life. It would make a great graduation gift too. But for the rest of us who are well past our youth, learning how to tell what is fake and what is real from a CIA analyst wouldn’t be a bad thing to spend some time on ourselves.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

