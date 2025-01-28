The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Long History of the Future by Nicole Kobie

Wide-eyed predictions of the future are fun to read, and even more fun to write. Yet for every book that promises to predict the future, there remains a nagging problem at the heart of those predictions: that future, which should already be here, continually seems far off. Why isn’t tomorrow’s technology already here?

That is the tantalizing question Nichole Kobe aims to answer in this book. Through a series of chapters tackling the most common future technology predictions, from driverless cars to Smart cities, Kobe explains exactly why the actual building of these technologies isn’t as simple as those visionary predictions might suggest. Yet rather than using this, as an excuse for stagnation, she paints a portrait of what tomorrow’s society may actually look like when we implement a version of these technologies that remotely represents a different slice of what we are actually shown.

