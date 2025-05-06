The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: The Algorithm by Hilke Schellmann

Imagine a future where an algorithm reads everything from your facial expressions during an interview to everything you have ever shared on social media in order to determine whether you get hired or fired. Actually, maybe you don’t need to imagine that future … because it’s already here. This is a book about the reality of how algorithms are already being used in the workplace and why those usages are just the beginning. The only way to curb the influence of algorithms unilaterally making decisions about human lives is to understand the way they work and how we can use them as enhancements rather than replacements for human intuition. Aside from the impact on human resources roles, the algorithm is going to disrupt all of our working lives, if it hasn’t already. This book will help you understand exactly what it means and how we can fight back against the potential for dangerous misuse.

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I feature a new “non-obvious” book selection worth sharing. Titles featured here may be new or from the backlist, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great books that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.