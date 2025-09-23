Skip to Main Content
NOBW_Design for Radically Changing World

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Design for a Radically Changing World by Diane Hoskins and Andy Cohen

September 23, 2025

The offices (or coffee shops) we work in, bridges we drive across, and temples we pray in were all imagined, designed, and built by architects. Could knowing more about how these places are built lead us to a greater understanding of the way we work and live? This book aims to answer this question. I profiled this book back when I was writing about books for Inc magazine. At that time, I wrote this review:

“The core belief the authors introduce is that most problems in the world can be solved through more thoughtful design. Loneliness and a dwindling sense of community can be reversed through more mixed-use projects and shared living spaces. Rising sea levels can be addressed with more permeable building solutions and the use of less-carbon-intensive construction materials. The steady decline of physical retail could be transformed through a focus on more experiential design. In short: This is a wonderfully packaged jolt of architectural inspiration to help anyone imagine a more beautifully designed future.”

About the Non-Obvious Book Selection of the Week:

Every week I share a new “non-obvious” book selection. Titles featured here may be new or classic books, but the date of publication doesn’t really matter. My goal is to elevate great reads that perhaps deserve a second look which you might have otherwise missed.

