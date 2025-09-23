The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Design for a Radically Changing World by Diane Hoskins and Andy Cohen

The offices (or coffee shops) we work in, bridges we drive across, and temples we pray in were all imagined, designed, and built by architects. Could knowing more about how these places are built lead us to a greater understanding of the way we work and live? This book aims to answer this question. I profiled this book back when I was writing about books for Inc magazine. At that time, I wrote this review:

“The core belief the authors introduce is that most problems in the world can be solved through more thoughtful design. Loneliness and a dwindling sense of community can be reversed through more mixed-use projects and shared living spaces. Rising sea levels can be addressed with more permeable building solutions and the use of less-carbon-intensive construction materials. The steady decline of physical retail could be transformed through a focus on more experiential design. In short: This is a wonderfully packaged jolt of architectural inspiration to help anyone imagine a more beautifully designed future.”

