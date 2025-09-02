The Non-Obvious Book of the Week: Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams

If you thought, like I did, that many of the negative impacts that Facebook has had on our culture from failing to curb the spread of misinformation to offering evil people a platform was all about the money … this book will offer you a sobering reality check. Written by someone who was instrumental in that “growth at any cost” ethos that always defined Facebook, this is the ultimate highly readable tell-all memoir. From stories of crashing parties with Zuck to revealing stories of invitations from Sheryl Sandberg to share her bed on a private jet this book is a rare combination of shocking and oddly believable.

Ultimately, the most disturbing conclusion from the book is that the callous disregard for lives or countries destroyed by Facebook’s policies (or lack thereof) never came down to just money or greed. The leadership there simply didn’t care who suffered. More than anything, the book is a warning against handing the reins of the world to these “careless people” who lack the moral or ethical character to act in a way that will benefit anyone but themselves. We would all be better off if more of them were exposed as they are in this book. For these reasons, this is my pick for the Non-Obvious Book of the Week, and I highly recommend you not only read it but share it widely too.

Buy on Amazon Buy on Bookshop.org

