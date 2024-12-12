The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

The Non-Obvious Book Awards: 2024 Shortlist and Winners Announcement!

by
NOBA SHORTLIST_

What were the best 15 books of the year in 2024? Join us for this LIVE announcement of the best books of the year curated by Rohit Bhargava and the team at the Non-Obvious Company.

We will announce the 10 shortlisted titles as well as the best five books of the year. In the show, we will also take a look at 12 big themes from books across the year and the best titles and covers of the year as well.

See more details about the awards program and past winners of the awards at www.nonobviousbookawards.com/2024

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

In addition to Non-Obvious Thinking, Rohit is the author of 10 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact ROHIT

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe