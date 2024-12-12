The Non-Obvious Book Awards: 2024 Shortlist and Winners Announcement!

What were the best 15 books of the year in 2024? Join us for this LIVE announcement of the best books of the year curated by Rohit Bhargava and the team at the Non-Obvious Company.

We will announce the 10 shortlisted titles as well as the best five books of the year. In the show, we will also take a look at 12 big themes from books across the year and the best titles and covers of the year as well.

See more details about the awards program and past winners of the awards at www.nonobviousbookawards.com/2024