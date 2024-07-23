The Art of Gathering – How We Meet and Why It Matters

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week

Several years ago, I read this wonderful book by Priya Parker and it really stayed with me so I thought I’d resurface it this week as you may be in the midst of some summer gatherings yourself. While the book may seem to focus more on events, it’s equally valuable as a primer on how to become a better and more social host and attendee in any situation. Parties, meetings, and casual encounters alike—if you approach them with more intention, you can create memorable bonding moments for yourself and those around you.



As a companion to the book, while her pandemic-era Together Apart podcast from 2020 is no longer regularly updated, it’s also a good archived compilation of some of the lessons from the book if you prefer to digest them in a different format. The Art of Gathering is altogether a life-affirming handbook of how to be better at bringing people together and being among them yourself.