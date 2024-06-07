Share One Word to Get Featured on the Back Cover of My New Book!

On September 10th, my new book will hit bookstores (preorder link) but right now, we are launching our one-word book review program and chance to get a free exclusive digital copy of the book. Here’s how to participate:

Visit this page to read the book excerpt >> Share your one-word review of the book with us. Receive your link to the FULL digital copy of the book. Earn a chance for your review to be featured on the back cover! *

For those of you who know my decade-long Non-Obvious trend series, this book was written to be a prequel that outlines a step by step method to helping anyone learn to be a more non-obvious thinker. It also features more than 80 illustrations and lots of practical advice on how to shift your perspective.

Read the excerpt, share your one-word review and let us know what you think about the book!

