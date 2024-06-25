Rare Trees – The Fascinating Stories of the World’s Most Threatened Species

The Non-Obvious Book of the Week
From the cinnamon trees of the Philippines to the Patagonian cypress that lives for over 3000 years, this is the ultimate coffee table book about trees. More interestingly, though, it’s a fascinating way to read about the history of humanity through the trees that have sustained and carried us. Published in partnership with the Global Trees Campaign, the book features more than 300 color photos of the most spectacular and most threatened tree species in the world. I’ve already used it as a non-obvious graduation gift, and as a source for interesting content ideas and stories to explore and write about. You might find it similarly useful in unexpected ways too.
