Is AI Creating More Monoculturalism?

by
The opposite of multiculturalism is monoculturalism – a society in which there is only one acceptable religion, mindset or system of behavior. Academic researchers around the world have warned against the dangers of monoculturalism for years, from the “thick” national identity of Bulgarians to political shifts in Malaysia. In the world of agriculture, monoculture (also known as monocropping) has led to disastrous results.

Recently, tech commentator Shelly Palmer shared his own reflections on whether AI has the potential to dramatically accelerate humanity’s shift towards monoculturalism by threatening “the rich tapestry of human expression.” The more decision-making we cede to smart algorithms, the closer to this potential future we might get. Interestingly, it’s an article he first wrote several years ago – but his core argument is certainly worth re-reading today:

“I can imagine a world filled with digital monocultures, isolated from one another by feedback loops … as a few artificial intelligences strive to algorithmically optimize our lives, it will be at the cost of our incredibly bad human decision-making. Which I’m sure we’re going to miss.”

