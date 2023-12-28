The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
How To Buy Cultural Souvenirs from Your Vacation in an Ethical Way

On a recent trip to Australia, I reached out to a local tattoo artist for a session. After learning it was inappropriate for someone without a native background to get an indigenous design, I opted for one that was a mix of Australian and Indian patterns instead. This is just one of the ways a Condé Nast article recommends to avoid unintentionally exploiting or appropriating a culture that you visit on your next trip – a timely reminder as many of you may be taking some type of holiday next week.

Aside from always choosing to buy directly from native artists instead of middle men, the article also suggests that when you bring a piece of a culture home, it becomes your responsibility to share the true story behind it. To prepare, make a note of the place, people and backstory details of what you bring back so you can retell its story authentically. 

Souvenirs should be more than just proof that you’ve been somewhere. They can also be powerful tools to help celebrate the people and cultures you encountered as well as help others to discover and support them directly. That’s true whether you have that experience inked on your arm or hang it on your wall. 

