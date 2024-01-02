The Non-Obvious Insights Blog. Non-Obvious Insights
The Non-Obvious Insights Blog.

Dedicated To Helping Readers
Be More Interesting Since 2004.

As Featured In:

How Sound Boxes Are Accelerating Digital Payments Across India

by
How Sound Boxes Are Accelerating Digital Payments Across India

Digital payments are easier than ever in India, but what if you’re a street vendor who accepts them but doesn’t read or write? How could you confirm you’ve been paid and someone isn’t just trying to trick you? For years this has been a barrier to adoption of digital payment, but now a smart solution involving low cost digital speakers that can audibly confirm when payments have been made to help prevent fraud and streamline daily transactions might be shifting the entire market.

These “sound boxes” are not only helping to accelerate the pace of adoption for digital payments, they are also offering a lucrative revenue stream for financial services companies in India who don’t make a cut off all transactions and instead must make up the difference elsewhere. For consumers, their experience with street vendors can be faster and more secure. It’s a product that truly does seem to offer a win for nearly every party involved.

The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter. Non-Obvious Insights
Layer 97
The Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter

Shift Your Perspective
Be More
Interesting

Layer 118

Skip the obvious and anticipate the future with our weekly newsletter. Join over 25,000 subscribers and start receiving the stories (and insights) you’ve been missing.

Newsletter Subscribe

All Books

#1 WSJ & USA Today Bestselling Author

Rohit is the author of 9 books on trends, the future of business, building a more human brand with storytelling and how to create a more diverse and inclusive world.

Contact

Have a Question or Inquiry?

Just fill out this form, and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours!

Contact

About You

What Are You Contacting Us About*:

Your Message

Non Obvious Insights
footer rainbow line

Be More Interesting.
Join over 25,000 readers

footer rainbow line

Subscribe to Non-Obvious Insights Newsletter.

Subscribe