Why 3D Fixables Could Create an Entirely New Sustainable Industry

Philips is beta testing a new platform that allows consumers to 3D print a replacement accessory for one of their electric shavers. Right now, it’s just one accessory and it’s only available in the Czech Republic – but the test is getting a lot of attention from product teams in a variety of sectors. The idea that companies could make accessories or offer small, hard-to-stock pieces directly for consumers to print at home or locally could be a game changer on many different levels.

The initiative could extend the useful shelf life of products, allowing us to gain more use from them. It could offer a new revenue model for local shops that could install high quality 3D printers for people to walk in and use to print their designs. Manufacturers could create new revenue streams from selling 3D designs for consumers to use instead of needing to order parts. One day we could see an entire market and industry come up around these so-called 3D Fixables, and this could be just the start.